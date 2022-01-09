Raqesh Bapat to Join Hands With Shaheer Sheikh for His Next TV Show? Details Inside

Raqesh Bapat was last seen on the screen in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT prior to that, where his chemistry with Shamita Shetty made them the talk of the town. However, the Tum Bin actor was away from the small screen before that, his last proper show being Qubool Hai. Now, news comes in that Raqesh is making a comeback on television with Rajan Shahi’s next, which also stars popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh.

ETimes quoted the actor as saying, “Yes, it’s been a while since I did a TV show; Qubool Hai was my last show, which was in 2014. For me, what matters is the vibe of the people I am working with. The team has to be right. The reason I stayed away from TV was because somewhere the energies were not matching, but in this case, my energies match with Rajan sir. We have worked together in Saath Phere, which was my first show. I love his creative streak and when he offered me this role, I immediately took it up."

Advertisement

According to the publication, Raqesh will play Shaheer’s elder brother. He added that he is excited to get back to the ‘grind’ and is looking forward to going to the sets and “relieving those old days."

The actor had to quit Bigg Boss 15 midway due to health issues. He decided not to come back to the show again and look after his health. Shamita Shetty and his pair were lovingly called ‘ShaRa’ by their fans. Talking about her, he told the publication, “I have always said that Shamita is a woman of substance. She is very transparent and is doing great in Bigg Boss."

Meanwhile, Shaheer Shaikh can be currently seen in the web series Pavitra Rishta- It’s Never Too Late.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.