Raqesh Bapat to Resume Work but Won't Be Returning to Bigg Boss 15

Raqesh Bapat was a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 15. However, due to medical reasons, the actor abruptly pulled out of the show two weeks ago. He is doing better now but is still being treated for kidney stones. Although stating that he is capable of working, Raqesh added that he would not return to the Bigg Boss house since it is strenuous, and is not permissible for him at this time owing to his present health condition.

According to the actor, Bigg Boss OTT producers wanted him to become a participant of Bigg Boss 15 from the start, but due to work obligations, it was not feasible, reported ETimes. Raqesh stated that his supporters had also written him notes saying they wanted to see him in the home, so he walked in. However, health concerns arose, forcing him to leave abruptly.

Advertisement

Raqesh added that he has experienced similar concerns in the past and now that they have resurfaced, he is having them looked out and taking the necessary steps. "I had a similar kidney stone issue five years ago and was immediately rushed for tests. There is still slight inflammation and I’m getting it checked regularly as well as taking a lot of precautions,” teh actr stated.

"I can return to work," he remarked on resuming shooting, "but Bigg Boss is 24 hours of strenuous work, which isn't permitted for me right now," Raqesh added. The Tum Bin actor stated that the BB15 house is not an easy environment to return to and that given his present health status, he is unable to do so. In addition, he is completing several other pending shoots. "My producers have been understanding enough to make the whole process less taxing on my health," he continued.

Meanwhile, Raqesh and Shamita's strong bond in Bigg Boss OTT prompted the producers to get the actor on board. Shamita too left the house due to medical concerns, following Raqesh's withdrawal from the show. However, she is expected to move back into the house soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.