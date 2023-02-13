HAPPY BIRTHDAY RASHAMI DESAI: Rashami Desai is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of the antagonist Tapasya Thakur on the daily soap Uttaran. She has been part of many Hindi TV shows such as Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin, and more. Rashami Desai most recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13, and she again entered the show in its 15th season as a wild card contestant. However, there is a lot about the actress that fans are not aware of.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

1) Many are not aware that Rashami Desai has changed her name twice. During her stint in Bigg Boss, she revealed that her mother was sceptical about her desire to enter the entertainment industry. This is when her mother requested that Rashami change her name. She was initially known as Shivani but changed her name to Divya. After speaking with a friend who is an astrologer, she decided to change her stage name from Divya Desai to Rashami later on.

2) Rashami was born on February 13th, 1986, in Nagaon, Assam, to a Gujarati family. Her father passed away when she was very young.

3.) Apart from acting, Rashami Desai is also a skilled Kathak and Bharatnatyam dancer.

4) Although the actress is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, she began her professional career at a very young age with the Sony TV series Raavan. Later, she appeared in Meet Mila De Rabba. She has also made appearances in numerous other serials, including Pari Hoon Main and Shsh… Phir Koi Hai. Additionally, she has contributed to reality series including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Big Money, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Rasoi Champion Season 2, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol, and Zara Nachke Dikha.

5) Rashmi has appeared also in several Bhojpuri films, including Bandhan Toot Na, Bambai Ki Laila Chapra Ka Chaila, Balma Bada Nadan, Dulha Babu, and Gajab Bhel Rama. The Bollywood films Yeh Lamhe Judai Ke and Dabangg 2 both include her in cameo roles.

6) Tandoor, a crime thriller web series directed by Nivedita Basu, marked Rashami Desai’s online debut in 2021 opposite Tanuj Virwani. Rashmi portrayed Palak Sahni, an aspirant politician murdered by her own husband in a film loosely based on the infamous Tandoor case in Delhi.

7) On February 12, 2012, Rashami Desai got married to Nandish Sandhu, her co-star in the television series Uttran. They also share a daughter named Manya. However, the two ended their relationship in 2015 and mutually decided to get legally separated.

