Rashami Desai Challenges the Adventurer in Her as She Goes Bungee Jumping in Himachal

Rashami Desai has been in the spotlight ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Her spat with the late Siddharth Shukla on the show was also quite talked about and even though she had appeared in many TV shows before Bigg Boss, the show gave her added popularity. She has been very active on social media since then, treating her fans to videos and pictures of herself. And now, she has gone ahead and given her fans an adrenaline rush with her latest post.

During a recent journey to Himachal Pradesh, Rashami put her adventurous side to the test. The actor, who recently returned from her vacation, posted a video in which she is trying bungee jumping. Rashami uploaded a series of photos and videos on Instagram that showed her participating in adventure sports.

The first video in the series shows her performing bungee jumping. She is shown getting ready to bungee jump in a photo and another video that follows this one. “Kyun ki dar ke aage jeet hai," Rashami added in the caption.

Rashami’s videos appeared to be a hit among fans, who praised her for being “fearless" and participating in bungee jumping. Meanwhile, Nisha Rawal, Kanika Mann, and Nidhi Seth, among others, have lauded her for the same. Many commented that she was readying herself for her participation in Khatron ke Khiladi 12 where high-octane stunts are normal.

Rashami released another video from her Himachal diaries a few days ago. In the video, she appears to be having a relaxing time by a waterfall. Dropping the video on her Instagram handle, Rashami wrote, “Feeling good living better".

On the work front, she recently worked on a music video with her friend Neha Bhasin. Rashami has recently joined the cast of Tejaswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 as Lal Naagin.

