Rashami Desai Evicted in Bigg Boss Grand Finale, Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Rashami Desai walked out of Bigg Boss 15 house on Saturday night after getting evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are currently competing for the trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 Lakhs. The winner for Bigg Boss 15 will be announced on Sunday night, January 30.

While Rashmika Mandanna’s work life is capturing everyone’s attention due to the success of her latest film Pushpa: The Rise, she was recently in the headlines for an oops moment on the sets of a chat show. During the chat show, the actor, famed for her fashion sense, had a wardrobe malfunction. A few pictures of Rashmika from the chat show surfaced on social media recently.

While social media is divided on who could win Bigg Boss 15, Shweta Tiwari might have just hinted at the Top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 15. Shweta was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Friday night. The Bigg Boss 4 winner will appear in the two-part Bigg Boss 15 finale this weekend. She had a quick chat with the paparazzi outside her vanity van. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shweta was seen being asked about the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

Disney+ Hotstar’s latest crime thriller, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness takes viewers on a journey into the dark depths of criminal minds. Helmed by director Rajesh Mapuskar, this psychological crime drama is headlined by Ajay Devgn in the fierce avatar of a cop. The crime drama features a stellar cast that includes Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. The trailer of the show was launched today.

When Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with her model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl in December last year, it had left her fans heartbroken. Now, news comes in that the actress and former Miss Universe met with her former flame for the first time post their separation. As per a report in Bollywood Life, the ex-couple travelled together in the same car from the actress’ home where they were accompanied by a common friend.

