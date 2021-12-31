Rashami Desai in Tears After Rakhi Sawant Talks About Her Divorce; Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Starrer Bangarraju's Teaser to Be Out Tomorrow

Rashami Desai’s personal life has been in the news quite a few times over the years. Be it her divorce with Nandish Sandhu or breakup with Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13, a lot has been said and written about her love life. And, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed another weak moment of the actress owing to a discussion about her ugly divorce.

Also Read: Rashami Desai in Tears After Rakhi Sawant Talks About Her Divorce With Nandish Sandhu

The makers of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju dropped an update on the release of their teaser. The makers shared that it will be launched on Saturday. The makers revealed the update along with a poster featuring Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna. With bling, rural backdrop, the duo is seen posing with style, in the poster.

Advertisement

Also Read: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Starrer Bangarraju’s Teaser to Be Out on New Year

The actor’s fans are praising him for his courage in speaking about his struggle during his early days in his acting career. Tamil Television actor VJ Kathir has opened up on his struggling days in his acting career so far. Kathir’s heart-warming story will melt your heart. In a recent interview, Kathir said that he has seen the worst days as his father Kandaswamy was a lorry driver and it was hard for his parents to afford food every day.

Also Read: Tamil TV Actor VJ Kathir Opens up About His Struggling Days

Advertisement

A delegation of Multiplex Association of India (MAI) members on Thursday met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and requested his intervention in allowing cinema halls to reopen in the national capital.

Also Read: Multiplex Association Meets Manish Sisodia, Requests Reopening of Cinemas in Capital

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first pan-India film Yashoda went on floors in December this year. The news has been doing rounds that Samantha will be seen essaying the role of a nurse in her new project. According to sources close to the movie, the cast and crew recently shot a few scenes featuring Samantha in a hospital setting at Ramanaidu Studios in Telangana’s Nanakramguda.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Play a Nurse in Her Next Yashoda? Details Inside

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.