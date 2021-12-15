Rashami Desai Knew About My Wife And Child, But Lied on National TV: Arhaan Khan

TV actor Rashami Desai’s personal life was one of the most discussed topics in Bigg Boss 13. Her former boyfriend Arhaan Khan entered the show as a wild card, and during his stint, it was informed to Rashami that he was already married and had a kid. Salman Khan was the one who brought forth the past of Arhaan and turned out to be a huge source of strength for Rashami, who was shocked to know that Arhaan had a kid.

Now, in a recent interview, Arhaan claimed that Rashami always knew he was married and had a child. Speaking to Bombay Times, Arhaan said that he and Rashami were in a live-in relationship for almost a year-and-a-half, but on Bigg Boss 13, she claimed that they met just before the show.

“Rashami feigned ignorance about my marital status and that I have a child. Is that possible when you have been living with someone for three years? She could access my phone anytime. She knew about the wife and child but lied on national television. Even after something as big as this had happened in her life, she proposed to me inside the house the following day. Maana pyaar andha hota hai, but itna bhi nahi hota," he said.

Arhaan added, “I regret not telling the world that she knew everything at that point. It was a huge mistake. I bothered about her image and the fact that she had been through a lot in the past."

Rashami and Arhaan had an ugly breakup on national television which was followed by a series of allegations from both sides. Recently, Arhaan took a jibe at Rashami by calling her an “attention seeker" and “sympathy gainer". Rashami is currently a participant in Bigg Boss 15. She entered the house as a wild card. She has been grabbing many eyeballs for her close bond with Umar Riaz on the show. Rashami has been a good friend of Umar’s younger brother Asim Riaz, who was a second runner-up on the Bigg Boss 13. During the 13th season, Rashami and Asim became close friends after the latter’s fight with late Sidharth Shukla.

