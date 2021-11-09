Rashami Desai Shares Snapshots from Her Maldives Vacation on Instagram

Television actress Rashami Desai has also joined fellow celebrities in visiting the tranquil beaches of Maldives. The actress has been sharing her beach fashion looks on Instagram and fans can certainly take inspiration if they are visiting the island nation. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old actress shared her recent look from Maldives. Rashami was seen in a mini kaftan and quintessential beach accessory, the straw hat.

Wearing the coral shade printed kaftan dress, Rashami accessorized her look with large brown hoops. Sitting in the white sands with turquoise blue ocean in the background, Rashami posed for the camera. The former Bigg Boss contestant also shared a poetic caption with the pictures which read, “Slat in the air. Sand in my hair." Rashami’s beach vacation pictures were admired by her celebrity friends and fans alike who shared their reaction in the comments.

Actress Monalisa expressed her reaction to actress’ recent beach style in the comments as she wrote, “Wohoaaaa." Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho complemented the actress as he commented, “such a lovely picture." Actress Ashnoor Kaur’s comment was written as a continuation of Rashami’s caption which read, “And fire in the pictures."

Rashami has been sharing her beach looks from the Maldives vacation on Instagram. In a previous post from October 28, the actress was seen having a floating breakfast in the clear blue swimming pool. Rashami wore a white bikini top and white skirt with see-through mesh top over it. Describing her state of mind, the actress engaged in a little wordplay in the caption and wrote, “Aqua-holic."

Fellow television actor Nakuul Mehta poked fun at the pictures as Rashami posed next to her breakfast and wrote in the comments, “Khaalo Yaar! Breakfast thanda ho jayega (Eat please, breakfast will go cold)." One fan described Rashami as “mermaid girl" in the comments.

Rashami flew off to Maldives last month and shared her journey via Reels on Instagram as well.

