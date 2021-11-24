Rashami Desai Takes the Internet by Storm Even Before Entering Bigg Boss 15, See Her Beach Photos

Rashami Desai has become the talk of the town even before entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant and her latest beach photos are responsible for it. The actress who was in the Maldives last month shared throwback pictures from her time in the island nation and we are confused about what is more breathtaking- the picturesque nation or the actress. In one of the photos, she is sitting on the beach dressed in a gorgeous lime green dress. She poses at the camera as her colour highlighted wavy hair flies in the wind.

In the second picture, her highlights are seen clearly. She is dressed in a pink crop top paired with shorts of the same colour.

Rashami has been sharing her beach looks from the Maldives vacation on Instagram. In one of her posts from October 28, the actress was seen having a floating breakfast in the clear blue swimming pool. Rashami wore a white bikini top and a white skirt with a see-through mesh top over it. Describing her state of mind, the actress engaged in a little wordplay in the caption and wrote, “Aqua-holic."

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard contestants. The actress has been following the season thoroughly and often shares her reaction to the episodes. A couple of weeks back, she shared a tweet supporting Afsana Khan when she had an outburst in the show. Reacting to Afsana’s situation, the former Bigg Boss contestant had written on Twitter that it is painful that she is such good talent and no one knows what she’s going through.

