Rashami Desai Thanks Ekta Kapoor For Featuring Her In Naagin 6, Says It Was 'Fun and Challenging'

Rashami Desai’s journey in the popular show Naagin 6 has come to an end. In the recent episode, we saw how Pratha frees Shalakha from the curse and makes her a part of the shape-shifting Naagin clan once again. After the episode, Rashami Desai took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in her Naagin avatar. She also penned down a heart-warming note thanking the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor for making her a part of Naagin 6.

Rashami mentioned that even though portraying the role of Shalakha was challenging, it was fun too. “Can’t thank you enough to @ektarkapoor for #shanglira & #shalakha this time it was more fun and yet challenging 😇 and @singhranjankumar for being my constant support without u this was not possible 🙏🏼😇 Hope u all enjoyed watching me in double roll (sic)," the caption of Rashami’s post read.

Advertisement

Rashami’s colleagues from the industry and her fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. Rashami’s Bigg Boss 15 friend Neha Bhasin dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Even her BFF Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have ‘liked’ her post. While one of the fans wrote, “It was thrilled to watch you in Naagin 6," another social media user commented, “Shanglira and Shalakha are definitely the best things Naagin could give us."

Earlier, Rashami also talked about working with Tejasswi Prakash when she mentioned that Bigg Boss 15 winner is a very dedicated person. “Tejasswi and I did not get to know each other well on Bigg Boss 15. Now, we are bonding quite well on Naagin 6’s set. She is a dedicated and fun person and the Bigg Boss connection is helping us in getting to know each other better. Tejasswi is truly admirable as the Sarvasreshtha Naagin and seeing her doing so well in this role is impressive," Rashami had said during an interview with Peepingmoon.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mehek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran among others. Recently, Tusharr Khanna also joined the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.