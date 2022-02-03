Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz Burn Up Internet With Sizzling Dance on Samantha's 'Oo Antava'; Watch

Recently, former Bigg Boss 15 contestants got together and they had a blast. The latest season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan came to an end following several months of drama as Tejasswi Prakash took home the winning trophy. On Wednesday, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia made some fun Instagram Reels together, with many of them going viral.

The former housemates were seen grooving on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hit dance track Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise, in a video shared by Rashami. The actress shared a post on the photo-sharing platform and captioned it, “We are better than you, Rajiv Adatia and Uma Riaz. What do you have to say, Neha Bhasin?" Rajiv replied saying, “No, we are the best," tagging Umar in the comment. Neha wrote, “Aag (Fire)."

Advertisement

Umar had earlier shared a rendition of the same song. The video featured the same people as in Rashami’s. However, the performance was different with Umar flanked by Neha and Rashami on either side. Towards the end, Rajiv makes an energetic entry, giving Umar some added edge. Sharing the video, Umar wrote, “Anybody can dance, even Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai. What do you say, Rajiv Adatia?"

Neha, Rashami, and Rajiv joined Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants. Umar, the elder brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim, was one of the fan favourites in the show. However, a physical tiff with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal led to his elimination. Rumours of a brewing romance between Umar and Rashami were rife, when they were in the house.

In the finale episode which aired this weekend, Pratik, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty ended up as first, second, and third runner-ups, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.