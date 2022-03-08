Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz Send Internet into Tizzy With Sizzling Dance Video; Watch Here

Getting a glance of Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rashami Desai with Umar Riaz is no less than a treat for fans, not just this, but they wait to see the duo together. With that being said, the Uttaran famed actress has once again delighted her fans, as she dropped a video with Umar on Instagram. And fans can’t keep calm. In the reality show, we saw the sweet bonding shared by them. Despite the two maintaining that they are good friends, fans wanted them to be a couple and even coined an adorable name for them UmRash.

Now once again, we get to see their amazing bonding, thanks to the internet. Taking it to her official Instagram account, Rashami shared a video, in which she can be seen dancing with Umar on the viral reel song Head, Shoulder, Knees, and Toes. It can be seen in the video that the two are dancing in sync and perfection. This is not all. Their chemistry has again managed to win the hearts of the netizens, and their fans are demanding them to feature in a music video together. While posting the video on her Instagram handle, the TV actress wrote, “On loop", and ended the caption with a heart emoticon and a handful of hashtags like BFF, umrash, Umar army, rashmians, and reel karo feel karo.

Needless to say, fans and internet users went crazy after watching the video. But former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin revealed that it was possible because of them and fans should give them the credit for it. Taking it to the comment section, Neha wrote, “Yeah you can all thank me. You are welcome", while Rajiv wrote, “Finally!! Now Umar and Rashami fans give me and Neha the thank yous for making this happen" and ended his comments with a handful of laughing emoticons.

Acknowledging their satirical comments, Umar jokingly wrote, “Neha Bhasin you must be very happy to have shot India’s best dancer," and ended the comment with a laughing emoticon, while Rashami dropped a heart emoticon. Supposedly, Umar, Rashami, Neha, and Rajiv got together to spend a fun night and evidently, they danced like no one is watching. What are your views about the video?

