Rashami Desai's Solo Trip To Los Angeles is Giving Major Travel Goals to Everyone

Rashami Desai is currently off to Los Angeles and the actor is enjoying her time to the fullest. She is on a solo trip to the beautiful city and keeping her fans updated through her social media handle. Recently, the actor shared a mesmerising picture of herself posing on a sunny day outside a café in Los Angeles.

Rashami gave a peek inside her LA trip on Instagram. In the photos, the actor can be seen posing in a floral mini dress paired with a black leather jacket. She has kept her hair tied in a French tail and can be seen beating the heat with classy round frame sunglasses.

The Uttaran actor captioned her sunkissed photo, “What a bright sunny day & I don’t know what more to say," She has also used various hashtags such as “Solo Trip", “Los Angeles", “Hollywood" and “RD in LA" to describe her dreamy travel.

Not just that, earlier, the actress posed with a setting sun in the background and wrote, “The sunsets are proof, that endings can sometimes be beautiful, too." In the aesthetic post, Rashami was all smiles with open hair and minimal makeup look.

The actor said “Hello" to Hollywood by capturing herself with the famous Hollywood sign in LA. It took the internet by storm as many assumed Rashami was heading to Hollywood. But the catch was her solo trip. In the group of pictures shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant, she is seen spending the moment of joy in a white crop top and orange pants. She paired her outfit with the matching sunglasses and turned heads with her elegant look.

Rashami’s friend and actor Daljit Kaur commented on Rashami’s photo, “Look who’s having fun," followed by a heart in eyes emoticon. Former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa, too, showered love on Rashami’s post with lots of emoticons.

Looking at Rashami’s Instagram, we can surely say the girl is enjoying every moment of her trip.

