Rashmi Gautam, the Actor-anchor Who Doesn't Shy Away From Speaking her Mind

Actor and television presenter Rashmi Gautam is a well-known personality among the Telugu cinema and TV audience. With her unique anchoring style, Rashmi has gained immense popularity in Telugu states.

Rashmi Gautam is quite vocal about social issues as well. The TV host has spoken her mind several times on various serious social concerns, including about the second wave of COVID-19 and animal cruelty.

Earlier, in June this year, a dog named Bruno was brutally beaten to death by three people at Adimalathura beach in Kerala. Following the horrific incident, the video was shared and it sparked massive outrage across the state. Rashmi, too, expressed anger on Twitter and drew the Kerala government’s attention to what Bruno was subjected to.

Rashmi currently hosts the Telugu television comedy show, Extra Jabardasth, and is a conceptual team leader in the reality dance show Dhee.

Rashmi will soon be seen in Raj Virat’s Bomma Blockbuster with Nandu, aka Nandu Vijay Krishna. She is playing the female lead role in the action-comedy film. Praveen Pagandala is producing the film under the banner of Vijayabhava Arts.

Earlier, a teaser of the film was released, which was well received by the viewers and critics. Besides Nandu and Rashmi in the lead, the film also stars Kireeti Damaraju and Raghu Kunche as the lead characters. Bomma Blockbuster has music by Prashanth R Vihari and cinematography by Sujatha Siddharth.

