Telugu actress and ardent animal activist Rashmi Gautam has received a death threat from a troll. The Anthaku Minchi actress shared a screenshot on her official Twitter timeline and revealed that an account called Micromax is allegedly threatening her with black magic. Not just that, but she also penned down a note, and claimed that the account is also threatening her about an acid attack. Now, after bringing the whole incident to light, Rashmi has asked her followers and fans if she should file a complaint or not. The screenshot revealed that this is the same Twitter account, which earlier had commented on her age and marriage.

While sharing the screenshot of the messages that she received, Rashmi tweeted, “This account sometime back had a problem with my age and marriage now he/she wants to do black magic on me and pour acid on me. Should I be filing a complaint now???" Rashmi’s fans were quick to acknowledge her post and by taking to the comments section several users encouraged her to not tolerate such trolls. Many even urged her to take action as soon as possible. A few even tagged authorities and urged them to look into the matter. Responding to Rashmi’s questions, one user commented, “Yes. File a complaint immediately without any hesitation."

Another asked the actress to not encourage such acts by maintaining silence and wrote, “Do not kind of encourage such behaviour by keeping mum on it ma’am."

A third claimed that such a person, who threatens the life of a human being, should receive strict punishment.

A fourth wrote, “Definitely… these things should be taken seriously."

There were a few who also asked her to not pay attention to such acts and ignore them. As a user wrote, “Don’t think about it, your self-confidence is the shield!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmi was last seen in Raj Virat’s comedy-drama Bomma Blockbuster. Released in November last year, the movie featured her sharing the screen space with Nandu Vijay Krishna aka Anand, and Kireeti Damaraju among others. Next, she will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in Telugu action-drama Bholaa Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar, which also features Murli Sharma and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles, will hit the theatres on April 14 this year.

