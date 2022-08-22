Rashmi Khanna a Sight to Behold in Olive-Green Saree, Fans Can't Take Eyes Off Her

Telugu actress Rashmi Gautam has stunned fans time and again with her brilliant acting in films like Imsai Arasi, Anthaku Minchi, Antham, and Charusheela to list a few. Besides her acting prowess, the 34-year-old has caught the eyes of the fashion police with her incredible style statements. Be it traditional or modern, Rashmi aces both gracefully.

Recently, the Kandaen actress dropped a string of splendid pictures in ethnic wear on her Instagram handle, and netizens can’t seem to take their eyes off her.

Rashmi looked like a breath of fresh air, draped in olive green, floral-printed saree, and a velvet green sleeveless blouse. She opted for a straight hair look, flaunting her bold makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes, and black bindi.

The actress accessorised her look with a gold-plated choker necklace and small-studded earrings. Rashmi struck an elegant pose, turning slightly away from the camera, with a hint of a smile on her face.

For the next snap, Rashmi posed with one hand on the railing and another slightly touching her shoulder, her appealing gaze winning hearts.

Fans have showered Rashmi’s comment section with compliments. While one user simply called her the “Cutest!", another claimed her to be a “Queen of hearts.

Rashmi is currently anchoring the Telegu comedy show Jabardasth. She will next be seen in Raj Virat’s upcoming movie Bomma Blockbuster opposite Nandu Vijay Krishna. Other actors in the film include Kireeti Damaraju, Nandalal Krishnamoorthy, better known as Nandhu, and Raghu Kunche. The comedy-action drama is slated to hit the silver screens this year.

