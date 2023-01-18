Home » News » Movies » Rashmika Mandanna Apologises To Fans After Mission Majnu Screening, Here's What Happened

Rashmika Mandanna Apologises To Fans After Mission Majnu Screening, Here's What Happened

Rashmika Mandanna was mobbed after the screening of Mission Majnu. The Sidharth Malhotra headlined film marks her second Bollywood venture.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the screening of her upcoming film Mission Majnu. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Rashmika Mandanna was seen apologising to fans outside the screening venue of Mission Majnu on Tuesday night. The actress joined her co-star Sidharth Malhotra, and others invited for the screening, including Kiara Advani and Karan Johar. While she was welcomed with a cheer at the venue, she was mobbed on her way out.

In a video, shared by a paparazzo, Rashmika was seen making her way to her car and leaving the screening venue. While she tried to greet every person waiting for her with a big smile, her car struggled to wade through the crowd. While her driver tried to tackle the mob, Rashmika was concerned about the safety of the paparazzi and fans too. At one point, she was also seen apologising to one of them as the car finally broke away from the mob and left the venue.

Watch the video below:

For the special screening, Rashmika was seen opting for a casual fit. The actress wore a blue, sleeveless crop top

and paired it with a pair of green pants. She posed for the cameras before the screening and was even seen having a serious chat with a paparazzo before making her way to the premiere.

Mission Majnu marks Rashmika’s second film in Bollywood. Playing a Pakistani girl yet again — she played a Pakistani girl in Sita Ramam last year as well — Rashmika will be seen essaying the character of a visually impaired woman who is in love with an Indian spy. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

The film also marks her second release of the month. Rashmika dazzled on the big screen with Thalapathy Vijay in the newly released Varisu. The film was a Pongal release and has received mixed reviews from fans. Rashmika will soon dive into the making of Pushpa 2, alongside Allu Arjun.

