Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most popular actresses after she shared screen space with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. The actress is touted to be the national crush ever since then. Fans are often curious about the love life of celebrities and as Valentine’s Day is around the corner, eagle-eyed fans are waiting to know how the power couples will celebrate their day. Rashmika often interacts with her fans on social media. The Goodbye actress asked her fans to guess her Valentine this year on Sunday.

Sharing an Instagram story, Rashmika shared a small clip in which the text read: “Can you guess my Valentine?" This has left the fans speculating if something big project coming on their way or is a marketing gimmick.

There are also rumours that the actress is dating her Geetha Govindam co-actor Vijay Deverakonda. The Liger actor was earlier on a family vacation in Dubai and Rashmika Mandanna has also reportedly joined them. A couple of pictures from the trip surfaced on the internet showing Vijay posing with his folks. However, a few hours after, a fan seemed to spot the rumoured lovebirds together out and about.

The dating rumours about the duo have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha a few months ago, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watching a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," she said.

It will be interesting to know who Rashmika’s Valentine this year will be.

On the flip side, Rashmika’s latest film outing Mission Majnu opened to rave reviews from cine-goers and critics alike. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also features Siddharth Malhotra in the lead. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on January 20. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in her pipeline.

