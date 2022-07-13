Rashmika Mandanna Becomes Pet Mom Again, Claims Her House Could Soon Turn Into A Jungle

Our very own, ‘Dear Comrade’ Rashmika Mandanna recently adopted a kitten who the actress named, Snow. Fans are thrilled to see Rashmika posting videos with this little munchkin who looks adorable. But, in a recent video that the actress posted with Snow, what got everybody going aww was not the cat but Aura, Rashmika’s pet dog. In the video, Aura is trying hard to catch the actress’ attention.

Aura who is an English Cocker Spaniel wants Rashmika to carry her along with the newest family member Snow.

Uploading the video on Social Media, the actress wrote, “Everyone… introducing Snow! I think in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle."

She also posted a story of the two adorable pets saying, “How they both were waiting for me to get to bed..ok you know what..Imma cry now my heart is so fulllllll!"

Meanwhile, Rashmika who became a pan India sensation with the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ opposite stylish star Allu Arjun, has three big bollywood projects in her bag right now.

She will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. From the little that is known about the film till now, the story is supposedly about India’s biggest covert mission.

Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta for ‘Goodbye’ which is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Her third Bollywood project is with ‘Brahmastra’ star Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

The queen of South will be portraying a character in Thalapathy Vijay’s next ‘Varisu’. Fans are excited to see her as Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan’s bilingual drama, Sita Ramam.

