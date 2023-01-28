Rashmika Mandanna is going through an excellent phase in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. The young actress has established herself as one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the South Indian film industry, with some powerful performances and successful films. Rashmika is now also focusing on her Bollywood career and is a part of some of the most-awaited projects in the industry. The actress has a huge fan following, who also follow her iconic style statement. But, around this time, the Mission Majnu actress left her fans disappointed with her OOTD.

The Varisu actress was spotted at the airport on Saturday morning, dressed in a bathrobe and sleepwear. The actress chose to cover her night suit up with a long black bathrobe and had cosy furry slippers on. With a Gucci bag in her hand, Rashmika had a pair of chunky sunglasses on, and she tied her shiny tresses in a high pony. While the actress radiated glow, Rashmika’s OOTD failed to impress the netizens. Several social media users took to the comments section to troll the South actress.

While of the social media users wrote, “Bathrobe.. ," another commented, “Bathrobe with ghar ka pyjama her dressing sense is worst." A third troll wrote, “Bathrobe is also fashion now woow ."

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna hit the headlines when she joined Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal team on Republic Day to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actress, who stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film, took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the team from Pathaan’s viewing party. She also shared a short review praising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

In the picture, Rashmika was seen hugging one of the team members while the crew surrounded her. Ranbir Kapoor was seen standing behind Rashmika Mandanna. It is said that they attended a show in New Delhi, where the team is currently shooting a schedule. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, “Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan.. (Shah Rukh Khan) sir (Deepika Padukone) ma’am (John Abraham) sir .. an absolute treat.. Thank you so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir and YRF."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the National Crush was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Varisu, which was also her first film with him. It is an emotional entertainer, directed by Vamshi Paidapally. The ‘proper Tamil padam’ is produced by Dil Raju, one of Tollywood’s biggest producers. Varisu is set to open in theatres this Sankranti. She was also seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.

She is currently working on Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga, and the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2.

