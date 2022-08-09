Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Dating Vijay Deverakonda Rumours; Charu Asopa Vs Rajeev Sen Intensifies

Rashmika Mandanna understands the frenzy around her ‘relationship’ with Vijay Deverakonda but doesn’t want fans to believe everything they hear and see about them. In a new interview, the Pushpa actress said that while fans are curious about her bond with Vijay, she sometimes wants to remind people that she’s working on five movies and all they are bothered about is her personal life. For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, the Dear Comrade stars have not yet confirmed or denied the rumours.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Finally Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumours: ‘I’d Like to Tell Fans…’

Advertisement

Charu Asopa has said that she has made up her mind to divorce Rajeev Sen. In a recent interview, the Mere Angne Mein actress claimed that even though she sent a divorce papers draft to Rajeev a week ago, his lawyer has not been responding now. “I have made up my mind, and my lawyer has filed for divorce. I have already sent the divorce draft to Rajeev but he said that he wants some changes in it and his lawyer will revert. But it’s been almost a week, my lawyer has been calling his lawyer but she isn’t responding," she said. Charu also mentioned that she was the only one who was trying to save the relationship and alleged that Rajeev kept running away from the problems.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa: Made Up My Mind To Divorce Rajeev Sen But His Lawyer Isn’t Responding

It is often said that TejRan has become the next SidNaaz when it comes to the popularity of Bigg Boss couples. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, we asked Karan Kundrra about their popularity as a couple, and when he called the comparison ‘stupid’. He also said that the two couples should not be compared out of respect for Sidharth. “I think it’s very stupid to say such things. Sidnaaz has got Sidharth (Shukla) in it. You cannot and you should not, out of respect, you should not compare. Our lives are not about hashtags," he said.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra Calls TejRan and SidNaaz Comparison ‘Stupid’: Out of Respect, You Should Not | Exclusive

Advertisement

Actor Rana Daggubati deleted all his posts on Instagram a couple of days after announcing his social media break. For the uninitiated, the Baahubali actor on August 5 took to Twitter to announce that he will be taking a sabbatical from social media. “See you at the movies, Bigger, Better, Stronger," he had added. Now, Rana has deleted all his posts from his official Instagram handle. However, his profile still has the highlight section intact.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati Deletes Instagram Posts Days After Announcing Social Media Sabbatical

In a recent interview, Sonali Bendre opened up about being body shamed for being too skinny and shared how she was told that she wasn’t a “woman enough if she was not voluptuous". The Kal Ho Na Ho actress also discussed her tryst with cancer and how she fought against all odds to tread on the road to recovery. “Doctors told me that I had stage 4 cancer and my chance of survival is 30%. At one point, Goldie (Behl, husband) sent me a photo of a newspaper’s headline stating that after my news came out and after I started speaking about it, the testing went up and many people went up to get tested," she said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre On Being Body Shamed: I Was Told You Were Not Woman Enough if You Weren’t Voluptuous

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here