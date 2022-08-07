Rashmika Mandanna Calls Vijay Deverakonda Important Person of Her Life: 'You Have a Piece of My Heart'

It seems like Rashmika Mandanna wanted to surprise her friends on Friendship Day with a post on Instagram. The actress, who confessed she doesn’t believe in special occasions like Valentine’s Day and Hug Day, decided to pour her heart out in a long and sweet note addressed to her closest of friends. One of them includes her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

Taking to Instagram on Friendship’s Day, Rashmika shared pictures with Vijay and several other friends, calling them the most important people of her life. “I am not someone who generally takes friendship day, hug day, chocolate day or Valentine’s Day very seriously, and I am not someone who puts my personal life out a lot… but these people in these photos (some are missing)… It’s a surprise for them too! But I just randomly wanted to say how important these people are in my life… I wouldn’t be the same person without them…" she said.

“Some who I grew up with, some who I work with, some who I am not in touch with very much but they have still managed to make a mark so deep in my heart that they will always and forever be special! So you guys I love you," she added.

“A notification from you makes me smile… The random calls good or bad make my heart happy… I love you! Thank you for making me the person I am today. You have a piece of my heart…" she concluded the post.

For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika have been good friends for a while. They have also worked together in movies such as Dear Comrade. However, lately, they’ve been subjected to dating rumours. There were also rumours that did the rounds claiming that they were planning a wedding but Vijay shot them down.

Recently, Vijay appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 where he was asked about his relationship with Rashmika. Vijay Deverakonda mentioned that he is ‘good friends’ with Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."

