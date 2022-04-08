Rashmika Mandanna Captivates Fans While Fangirling Over Vijay in Latest Pics

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the prominent female leads not just in the South but across the country. Rashmika enjoys a massive fan base and is one of the most followed celebrities on social media.

Recently, the makers of Vijay’s Thalapathy 66 announced that Rashmika would share screen space with the superstar. Rashmika even attended the Thalapathy 66 puja, which took place in Chennai. Rashmika shared some pictures of the event on her Instagram in which she can be seen fangirling over the actor.

Rashmika looked fabulous in a yellow lehenga, and her contagious smile was on full display as she warded off the evil eye from actor Vijay.

In 2020, she posted a series of pictures from her photoshoot, which became Vadivelu memes.

Several fans compared Rashmika Mandanna’s photoshoot with Vadivelu’s scenes from his popular comedy movies.

Along with her acting, Rashmika has always impressed fans with her captivating looks. She regularly shares photos on social media. Because of her bubbly nature, she is often called the queen of expressions and the national crush. Rashmika Mandanna made her Telugu debut with Chalo (2017) and rose to fame in a short period. She has already acted with top stars of Tollywood and is now one of the most sought-after female leads in the country.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon feature in Mission Majnu, which has Siddharth Malhotra as the male lead. Rashmika will also feature in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika has acquired a Pan-India image with her film Pushpa: The Rise. Her chemistry with Allu Arjun was loved by the fans.

