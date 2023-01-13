Rashmika Mandanna Clarifies Her Comment 'South Films Have Item Numbers,' Says 'Misleading People...'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has broken her silence on the controversy over her recent remark on South films during the Mission Majnu song launch event. At the event, Rashmika had said, “For me, while growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood numbers. In South, we have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers." Her comment irked many on social media.

However, in a new interview, Rashmika has clarified that she was cut in between while she was answering a question. Rashmika, who became a household name after the release of Pushpa: The Rise, said her comment was misconstrued and her statement was “twisted". “One fault I have noticed within myself is when someone asks a 2 marks question, I give a 5 marks answer, which is something I have to work upon. Words are being twisted and turned against me. There are somethings which you say in some context and then they are turned against you and you are like, ‘but that’s not what I meant’," Rashima said during an interview with Galatta Plus.

She further said that while she was on the stage for the promotion of Mission Majnu, she was cut in between her answer. “Recently I was talking on the stage about Bollywood romantic songs and I said in South we have mass numbers, and people didn’t realise that I was cut in between my answer. The boys on stage were like, ‘we know, we know’. But my whole answer was going to be, ‘In south, we have mass numbers, item numbers, romantic songs, I have been blessed with so many romantic songs, I have “Kadalalle", “Belageddu", I have so many romantic songs, I have no reason to say South only has mass songs. This was going to be my answer but nobody wants to listen to the whole thing."

The actress also spoke about being “grateful" for working in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. “Every film has turned me into the girl I am today and I am very proud of it. I don’t understand why people think that we have forgotten our roots or why we have gotten two horns above our heads. Misleading people is a really sad thing," said Rashmika, whose new film Varisu has been getting a great response at the box office.

