Rashmika Mandanna Credits Rakshit, Rishab Shetty for Kirik Party Success After Backlash

Rashmika Mandanna has finally credited Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty for the success of the film Kirik Party and for helping her enter the industry. Last year, in an interview that went viral, Rashmika mentioned her first film but did not take did not mention the production house’s name, Paramvah Studios, nor Rishab’s name, who directed the film. After being trolled brutally and being accused of being ‘ungrateful’, Rashmika expressed her gratitude towards the two in a new interview.

Speaking with film journalist Prema Malini, Rashmika said, “I feel like they actually (Rakshit and Rishab) showed this path to me because getting the first film when you couldn’t think you have it in you to be an actor, (and) them trusting you and giving this opportunity to you… Honestly speaking, Rakshit and Rishab showed me the path into the industry. They gave me this opportunity and working with them, till today, throughout my career, I have worked with the best people. Genuinely nice people, lovely people to work with."

Her statement comes a week after a clip was shared by Mashable India in which the Kantara star reacted to her not crediting him and trolls accusing her of being ungrateful. In the interview, Rishab said that one doesn’t mind. He added that he and Rakshit have launched ‘many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more.’

Meanwhile, in the new interview, Rashmika also credited the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, with whom she did her second film Anjani Putra, for pushing her to set and achieve bigger goals. “Puneet sir (was someone) who believed in my work, in my craft more than I did. Till then, I thought it was my luck working but after working with Puneet sir, (she was encouraged). He had said, ‘You don’t know what you’re capable of. If you actually work for it, focus, and pull through, you can anything in the world.’ I think after working on Anjani Putra is when I was okay with working in Chalo (her Telugu debut, 2018). Somewhere Puneet sir influenced me to start looking work at from a broader perspective. Even today I thank god I met Puneet sir," she added.

Rashmika has had two big releases this month. The actress was seen in Varisu in Tamil, with Thalapathy Vijay and Mission Majnu in Hindi, with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will dive into the making of Pushpa 2 soon.

