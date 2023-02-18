Looks like Rashmika Mandanna has taken a quick break from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life and has jetted off for a vacation. The actress shared a bundle of pictures from her holiday, being her goofy self.

Dishing out major fashion goals, Rashmika looked fresh as a daisy in a printed white crop top which she teamed with a pair of baggy and ribbed denims. She tied her hair to a neat bun and completed her look with black shades. She was a complete ball of happiness and sunshine, as she candidly posed. She captioned the post, “When my friends say pose.. and I am like…" Have a look:

Rashmika recently made headlines, when she was on another vacation with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. Reportedly, the duo travelled together in Dubai. A photo of them from the vacation went viral on Twitter. The duo have neither confirmed or denied about the alleged link up and relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film turned out to be a massice success on the OTT platform. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress said recently while talking about the film and added that “this movie will be mind-blowing."

