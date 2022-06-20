Rashmika Mandanna Does ‘Jhukega Nahi’ Move from Pushpa On Paps’ Request, Waves in ‘Saami Saami’ Style; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in Mumbai today. The actress came to the city to shoot for the schedule of her upcominh film with Amitabh Bachchan ‘Goodbye’. When requested by the paparazzi, the actress did the massively popular ‘jhukega nahi’ gesture from her last release, Pushpa: The Rise, for the shutterbugs. Not just that, she also waved in ‘Saami Saami’ style.

Rashmika donned upon a comfy grey athleisure set, paired with cool sunglasses and sport shoes. On being requested by paps, she did the ‘jhukega nahi’ move not once but twice. She was alsl smiles while doing it. See the video here:

People were going gaga over her cuteness. One user commented, “Yaar ye kitni cute h." Another person commented, “Lady pushpa." Another wrote, “Wow so cute."

In another video, we can see the actress waving at the paps in saami saami style. Check out the video here:

The song has taken social media by storm and not just fans but even celebs are grooving to this dance number. The hook step became a rage across the country and has been trending ever since the release the Pushpa: The Rise last year. The actress was praised for pulling off the choreography in her signature style with hundreds of fans and social media users recreating the steps from the popular song that has become a mass sensation.

Rashmika has several films in her kitty and is one of the busiest stars. Not just Telugu, but the actress would be seen in Hindi films, and well as in the Tamil film, Thapathy 66 opposite Vijay Thalapathy. In Telugu, she is working on Pushpa: The Rule. She will be making her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye, she also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where she has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was also spotted shooting with the Brahmastra actor in Manali.

