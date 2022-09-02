Rashmika Mandanna Drops Intriguing Poster of Her Next 'Mega Blockbuster'

Rashmika Mandanna is often in the news due to her upcoming projects. Die-hard fans are eagerly waiting for Rashmika’s next films. Recently, Rashmika sent the Internet into overdrive when she shared an exciting post on Instagram. The 26-year-old actress shared an engrossing poster of herself which seems to be an announcement of a new project.

In the poster, Rashmika can be seen in a vivacious avatar. Rashmika’s future project is titled Mega Blockbuster. Rashmika’s post also reveals that the trailer of her upcoming project will be released on September 4. Her post has gone viral with over 900,000 likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

Rashmika’s post has sent her fans into a tizzy. Many celebrities have praised Rashmika’s look in the comment box. Actress Elli AvrRam wrote, “So pretty cutie." Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comments section and professed their love for the gorgeous actress.

It is worth mentioning that many prominent celebrities like comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Trisha Krishnan, and cricketer Rohit Sharma have shared similar posters on their social media accounts. Even Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has shared a similar poster of Mega Blockbuster on Instagram.

This has left fans wondering if many eminent personalities will star in Mega Blockbuster. Consequently, the hype around Mega Blockbuster has increased and the film is trending on Twitter.

Rashmika Mandanna has acquired pan-India fame in a very short period. The versatile actress became a household name after the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika essayed the role of Srivalli in the film and won many hearts due to her sizzling chemistry with Allu Arjun.

Currently, Rashmika is basking in the success of her latest film, Sita Ramam. The film has wreaked havoc at the box office and stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

