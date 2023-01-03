Rashmika Mandanna Says She's 'Extremely Possessive' of Samantha, Reacts To Her Myositis Diagnosis

Actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her bond with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and confessed that she is ‘extremely possessive’ of the Yashoda star. The Pushpa 2 actress, in a recent interview, added that she is protective of Samantha and wants nothing but the best for her.

Speaking with Gulte, Rashmika said, “Sammy is a wonderful lady. She’s graceful and beautiful at heart. She’s a person that I always want to protect. I am very posessive mama when it comes to her."

Rashmika also spoke about Samantha’s Myositis diagnosis. She said, “I came to know about Sam’s condition when she put it out. I didn’t know if she wanted to talk about something before the world knew. I only wish her the best. I’ve always admired her and looked up to her. When you look up to someone, you would want them to win all the battles. It’s the same for me. I am going to be this person who’s going to be extremely possessive of her. She’s a woman of utmost care, grace and love. I want the world to have only love for her."

For the unversed, Samantha had opened up about her rare autoimmune disease diagnosis back in 2022 via an Instagram post. Sharing a picture from her treatment, Samantha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

The actress has been taking things slow on the work front. She was seen in Yashoda released in November and is currently promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She will also kick-start work on Citadel India later this month.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has two big releases this month. She will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, slated to release on the occasion of Pongal, and Mission Majnu, her second Bollywood film, with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Pushpa 2 in the pipeline.

