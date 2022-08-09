Rashmika Mandanna Finally Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumours: 'I'd Like to Tell Fans...'

Rashmika Mandanna understands the frenzy around her ‘relationship’ with Vijay Deverakonda but doesn’t want fans to believe everything they hear and see about them. In a new interview, the Pushpa actress said that while fans are curious about her bond with Vijay, she sometimes wants to remind people that she’s working on five movies and all they are bothered about is her personal life.

For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While the Dear Comrade stars are not confirming or denying the rumours, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s recent Koffee With Karan 7 appearances fuelled the rumours of their relationship.

Speaking about the ‘relationship’ making the headlines, Rashmika told Hindustan Times with a laugh, “Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’" The actress is referring to her three Bollywood films — Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal and two films from the South — Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

Addressing the fans, Rashmika urged them not to believe everything that is written about her. “You can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I’d like to tell them [fans] to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words," she said.

Rashmika also addressed the ladies talking about her and Vijay on Koffee With Karan and said that she finds the conversations ‘adorable’ but doesn’t think it is beyond a mere conversation.

In the episode featuring Ananya, Vijay clarified that he and Rashmika are ‘good friends’. “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created," he said.

