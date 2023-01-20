Rashmika Mandanna Flashes Million-Dollar Smile in Stunning Selfies, But Says 'Nowadays I Don't...'

Rashmika Mandanna is not only a popular actress but also an avid social media icon. Having carved a name for herself with hits like Pushpa and Kirk Party, the South actress made her way into the hearts of fans who adore her for her talent and charisma. When she is not on the sets, Rashmika likes to update her social media feed with pictures and videos. Thus, it’s only natural for the Goodbye actress to share hits and pieces from her life. On Thursday evening, Rashmika shared some cool selfies of herself on her social media timeline.

On Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of selfies in which she can be seen making various expressions ranging from cute to goofy. Rocking a no-makeup look and using the natural sunlight to her advantage, the Sita Ramam actress flashed a beaming smile in the first snap. In the second picture, she has made her eyes bigger by mimicking to be surprised by something. On the other hand, the third selfie showed her smiling more freely for the camera. Rashmika wrote in the caption, “I nowdays don’t take that many selfies but remember taking these kinda selfies back in college(with a crying emoji and laughing hard emoji)".

Advertisement

Several fans seemed to have loved Rashmika Mandanna’s selfies. As soon as she dropped them on her handle, she got swarmed by lovely compliments. One of them wrote, “Expressions(with fire emoji)". Another one commented, “National crush of India(with red heart emojis)". Someone else said, “Aapke class mein ladko ki attendance toh full rehti hogi na?(laughing and crying emoji)". Another one wrote,

“Cuteness overloaded (heart-eyes emojis)." One of them stated, “Ma’am you look gorgeous (with red heart’ emojis)".

Advertisement

On the work front, her film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra released earlier today amid much anticipation. Touted to be an untold story about India’s greatest covert operations, Mission Majnu highlights the journey of their leading characters(Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna) before and during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Read all the Latest Movies News here