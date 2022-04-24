Rashmika Mandanna Gets Mobbed By Fans, Sweetly Smiles Despite The Crowd; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon and not only by paparazzi but also by fans. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Rashmika was seen leaving a restaurant in Mumbai when a group of enthusiastic fans surrounded her and requested her for selfies. Despite the mob, Rashmika sported a big smile and tried to pose with everyone before someone helped her make her way to the car.

Once she reached her car, the paparazzi requested her to pose for a few pictures. Rashmika sweetly obliged, flashing her big smile for the cameras before she left the venue.

Rashmika returned from Himachal Pradesh, where she started the first schedule of Animal. Rashmika teams up with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika reportedly plays Ranbir’s wife in the movie.

On Saturday, a video of Rashmika and Ranbir from the shoot sets had leaked online. In the clip, Ranbir was seen sporting a clean shave look while wearing a crisp white kurta-pyjama. On the other hand, Rashmika was seen wearing a white and red saree. The actors were seemingly preparing for a shot in the middle of the road. They were surrounded by their team. The video seems to have been taken by a passerby.

Animal marks Rashmika’s third Hindi film. The actress will make her Hindi movie debut with Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She wrapped the film’s shoot last year. She will then be seen in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

In the South, Rashmika has a stellar lineup. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun. The first film was a massive success with Rashmika getting love from fans. Rashmika has also recently signed a film with Thalapathy Vijay. It seems like Rashmika has her hands full!

