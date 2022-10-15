Rashmika Mandanna Gives Most Special Tag to Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda; Can You Guess?

Rashmika Mandanna is an all-round heartthrob and an explicable bundle of talent. Having proved her mettle with films like Pushpa: The Rise, Kirik Party and Dear Comrade, the actress has maintained a steady professional life without giving much away about her personal life. While fans and media have speculated about a possible romance between her and Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, they’ve both maintained the stance that they are nothing but good friends. Now, Rashmika Mandanna has revealed in her recent interaction that Vijay Deverakonda is the strongest contender for the national male crush tag.

While interacting with the entertainment portal BollywoodLife, when Rashmika was asked which male actor deserves the national crush tag, the Goodbye actor responded by stating, “Oh, I think Vijay (Deverakonda) already has. It is something that I’ve read somewhere."

In the same interaction, Rashmika got candid about which Khan she would like to be paired with. She replied,

“So, if it’s a romantic film, it would be Shah Rukh sir. If it’s a full-on action plus romance then it would be Salman sir. And if the film is script-oriented then it has to be Aamir sir".

Rashmika also expressed that she doesn’t mind people calling her ‘Srivalli’ (her character name from Pushpa: The Rise). She explained, “I love it. I love it when my audience calls me by my character names. That is something which I truly enjoy. It’s okay if they forget my name in total. It’s okay if they just call me with the character names because that’s when you know that you have done justice to your character. And luckily throughout my career, I’ve been called Sanvi who is the character from Kirik Party, Geetha from Geetha Govindham, Lily from Dear Comrade and now Srivalli. So, I think I am just very happy because it makes me very joyful as an actor."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna had recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s comedy drama ‘Goodbye’ which featured stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta along with Pavail Gulati and Elli Avram.

