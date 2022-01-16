Rashmika Mandanna Has the Sweetest Wish for Mission Majnu Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra on His Birthday

After enthralling the audience pan-India with her recent ‘Pushpa’, actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mission Majnu’, which also features none other than Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika took to her social media to wish Sidharth on his birthday today. Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, “@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together.. Happy happy birthday to you! ✨"

The upcoming film, directed by Shantanu Baagchi, will mark Rashmika’s big-screen debut in Bollywood. Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika is also a part of ‘Goodbye’, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta.

Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa. The film, which first released in theatres and now has been streaming on Prime Videos, is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler while Rashmika stars as his wife in Pushpa, which is reportedly based on real-life incidents about the red sandalwood smugglers in Rayalseema, Andhra Pradesh. The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada and is directed by Sukumar.

Rashmika started her career as a model for cosmetic brands and now she is one of the top actresses in south cinema. She is known for her performances in films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, Pogaru and Sulthan.

