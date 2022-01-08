Rashmika Mandanna Hikes Fees, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts to Leaked Intimate Picture with Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly hiked her fees after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who is set to reunite with Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rule, has reportedly demanded Rs 3 crores. She was paid Rs 2 crores for the first part of the film. If the makers agree to pay her the quoted amount, Pushpa: The Rule would become the highest remuneration for the Dear Comrade actress in her career.

On Saturday, a romantic picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral. In the picture, Sukesh was seen kissing Jacqueline while a hickey was seen on her neck. Following the picture’s leak, Jacqueline took to her Instagram Stories and issued a statement. “I’m currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space," she said in the statement.

Bigg Boss 15 fans were upset with the news of Umar Riaz’s elimination from the reality show and trended ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ on Twitter. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz would be evicted from Salman Khan’s show this weekend. While the makers are yet to confirm the news, Umar’s brother, former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz seemingly confirmed Umar’s eviction.

The Golden Disc Awards 2022 concluded on Saturday and BTS won the Golden Disc Daesang for the fifth year in a row. The K-pop group took home the Album of the Year Daesang for their album BE, seezn Golden Disc Popularity Award, Album Bonsang, Digital Bonsang.

Tamil star Karthi aka Karthik Sivakumar has teamed up with Irumbuthirai director PS Mithran for a film titled Sardar. Karthi will play a double role in the film. A photo from the film has been doing rounds on the Internet and it features the actor in two different looks. He can be seen as a cop and as an old man in the motion poster of the film.

