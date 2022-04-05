Rashmika Mandanna Holds A Gun In First Look From Dulquer Salmaan, Hanu Raghavapudi's Untitled Film

Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday just got extra special this year! The makers of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Dulquer Salmaan, helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, have dropped the first look of her character from the film. The motion poster introduces Rashmika’s Afreen, who is seen wearing a red hijab while holding a gun in her hand as she walks across a burning car. London’s famous Big Ben is also featured in the poster.

The actress takes on the role of a Kashmiri Muslim girl named Afreen. With pain in her eyes and chaos unfolding around her, it seems like Rashmika has taken on a role that will throw her out of her comfort zone.

“Meet our Afreen," read the caption of the motion poster on YouTube while the poster wished Rashmika on her birthday. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is dubbed as Production No 7, given that it is Swapna Cinema’s seventh film. The movie stars Dulquer in the lead, playing the role of Lieutenant RAM. Mrunalini Thakur will be seen as his lady love Sita.

The background score has been done by Vishal Chandrasekhar while PS Vinod is the DOP on the project. The film is reportedly being made on a big budget with the film in its last leg of the shoot.

Rashmika has a series of movies in the pipeline. Having started the year on an impressive note with the success of Pushpa, the actress has a number of Bollywood and South projects in her kitty. These include Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood, Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rise in the South. She also has been reportedly roped in to replace Parineeti Chopra in Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal.

