Rashmika Mandanna Is A Water Baby And Her Recent Post Proves it

Rashmika Mandanna is back in Mumbai after enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, where she was reportedly spending some quality time with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. But the actress is unstoppable when it comes to treating her fans with some adorable pictures from her vacation.

Hitting out the Monday blues, the actress posted a picture in blue swimwear and raised our heartbeats. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “water baby" which we all are!

Advertisement

As soon as the post became viral on social media, netizens flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis to express their admiration for the actress.

After this, she also posted a picture of a beautiful lavender flower-printed maxi dress and we went gaga over her again. While sharing the picture she wrote, “Much needed getaway comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!" In an Instagram story, Rashmika shared a breathtaking view from the beach holiday and wrote, “will miss this for sure…"

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

On the work front, Rashmika had her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta with Goodbye. Goodbye is a beautiful dramedy that connects straight to the audience’s hearts, and spectators are ready to see the Bhalla family’s heart-warming journey of grief, love, and self-discovery.

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles. Goodbye, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here