Confirmed! Rashmika Mandanna Is Holidaying With Vijay Deverakonda in Maldives; Fans Share Proof

Rashmika Mandanna recently left for a Maldives vacation. The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday. A few minutes before she arrived, actor Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted making his way inside the airport. This led to speculations if Rashmika and Vijay, who are rumoured to be dating for a while, were heading to the Maldives together.

Now, fans are convinced that the duo is indeed together in the island nation. A fan took to Twitter to share Rashmika’s poolside picture, which the actress recently shared on her Instagram account, and revealed that in the photo, she was wearing the same sunglasses that Vijay was sporting when he took off from Mumbai. Another one wrote, “Told ya… sharing clothes, accessories, being seen at same airports… these two are our Telugu ‘Robsten.'"

While Rashmika has been actively sharing her photos from the beach holiday, Vijay is yet to share any photos from their vacay. On October 8, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture from the island nation. The actress can be seen wearing a floral maxi dress with cut-out details.

Rashmika Mandanna’s link up rumours with Vijay Deverakonda often grab the headlines. Earlier this year, a report claimed that the duo was planning to tie the knot soon. However, Vijay dismissed all the speculations. Rashmika and Vijay are one of the most loved couples in the Telugu film industry.

In a recent interview, Rashmika spoke out about how she was subjected to incessant trolling and hate online for a kissing scene with Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade. “The second it happened, it carried on for months. It was this, that, whatever. And there were so many painful moments happening and painful things I was reading, I was seeing. I have been through that. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you, and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don’t know what it was, and I don’t know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying," Rashmika recalled in an interview with Zoom.

