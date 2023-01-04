Rashmika Mandanna Is Waiting For Right Script To Reunite With Vijay Deverakonda Amid Dating Rumours

While Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours have been making headlines, the actress has now opened up about the possibility of her sharing the screen with the Liger actor again. In a recent interview, Rashmika talked about the same and shared that considering the fan following, she wants to wait for the right script to reunite with Vijay on screen. However, the Pushpa: The Rise actress also clarified that as of now, they do not have any project together.

“As of now, no. But I hope it happens this year or next. I feel I’ve gotten a lot of messages from our well-wishers who feel it’s been a while since we came together on screen. We want to do justice to that and wait for a script that justifies both of our personalities," Rashmika told Gulte.

Advertisement

Rashmika also mentioned that she ‘absolutely loved’ working with Vijay in Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). “I feel I’ve improved so much from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I really want to see how much better I can be. I want him to see me perform and I’m waiting for his reaction. I hope it happens next year or so," she added.

Rashmika Mandanna’s comment comes amid her and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours. Recently, the two actors shared pictures from their New Year getaway featuring similar locations, which left fans curious to know if they rang in 2023 together. Even though Rashmika and Vijay’s rumoured relationship often make headlines, the two actors have never confirmed if they are dating. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here