Rashmika Mandanna Lands In Trouble For Saying Bollywood Has Romantic Songs, South Has 'Item' Songs

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has landed in trouble again with social media users after she said she associates South films with massy, ‘item’ songs while Bollywood has romantic songs. The actress made the statement during the song launch of the song Rabba Janda from her upcoming movie Mission Majnu.

For the unversed, at the song launch, Rashmika said, “Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. For me, while growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood numbers. In South, we have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song. I am so excited because it’s so good (sic)."

Her comments have not gone down well with social media users. Several users took to Twitter and slammed Rashmika. “ARR, Harris, Illaya Raja…Mani and Gautam Menon films…Rajeev Menon films…and so on. Tamil la beyond time fav songs mostly romantic songs for everyone. And I am sure all other south languages have similar bangers in melodies and romantic numbers. Be more informed," a fan told Rashmika on Twitter.

“Do you need a list of the most amazing South Indian Love Story hits! Roja, Geetha, Janumad Jodhi, Pallavi Anupallavi, Shiva, Sangam, etc!!! Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada - All these states have given enormous hits - @iamRashmika - You have already got memory Loss problem!!" another added. “You have SPB, ARR, DSP, Illayaraja, etc whose romantic songs are all classics. Her own films have some really good romantic songs lol. Geetha Govindam, Dead Comerade, Kirik Party, etc and what are all those 😭😂. P.S. A special mention for the chartbuster Srivalli song," a third tweet read.

Mission Majnu is set to release on January 19, 2023.

