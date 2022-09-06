Rashmika Mandanna Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous At Goodbye Trailer Launch; Amitabh Bachchan Joins Virtually

Bollywood has opened its arms to welcome yet another South star to the industry. Rashmika Mandanna is officially making her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye and the trailer dropped on Tuesday. The actress, who became a household name with her performance in Pushpa with Allu Arjun, was seen making her way to the trailer launch wearing a gorgeous colourful lehenga.

Rashmika was seen flaunting her tone abs as she slipped into a stylish blouse with a matching lehenga skirt. The actress ditched the traditional dupatta and opted for a matching cape to complete her look. Rashmika was seen flashing her contagious smile and also striking with the Korean finger hearts pose. The actress joined Bollywood stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati, among others.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t attend the trailer launch. However, he joined in via a video call.

The trailer that dropped earlier in the day revealed that the story will focus on the bond of a dysfunctional family after the passing of a family member. Neena plays the role of the mother and her character’s death is revealed in the trailer. Following the death, Amitabh’s character gathers the children for the funeral but they are not on the same page. The family somehow finds a way to not only get along but also remember their mother fondly. The trailer also includes the family taking a trip to Rishikesh, to bid farewell to the lost family member and them coming to terms with their changed life.

