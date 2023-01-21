Rashmika Mandanna Makes Shocking Confession, Says 'I Have Nothing to Do' in Varisu

Rashmika Mandanna’s spy-thriller Mission Majnu has been getting decent response from fans, with a gripping trailer and the intriguing backdrop of a covert operation taking place amid Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. As the film continues to heap praises, Rashmika Mandanna also briefly appears in the recently released Tamil film Varisu. Even though the national crush of India expressed her reluctance to do roles that typecast her, Rashmika explained in a recent interview that agreeing to be a part of Varisu was a conscious decision.

While speaking with Film Companion, the Kirik Party star said she was keen on sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay irrespective of whether her role was meaty or not. She stated, “I think this was my choice to do the film and I knew that I literally had two songs and I had to kill it in those two songs. This was actually an inside joke and I used to go to Vijay sir and say ‘I have nothing to do except the two songs.’"

She went on to add, “This was a conscious decision and I wanted to be a part of the film because I wanted to work with Vijay sir because I have admired him for the longest time. For me, as an actor, it’s about going to the set and learning the little things from the people you are working with."

The actress, who appeared in two songs Jimikki Ponnu and Ranjithame, further shared she never turns down a chance to be a part of a mass entertainer. Rashmika stated, “I wanted to be a part of this film even if I didn’t have anything. And me as an actor I want to be ok doing everything. I want to be a part of the commercial entertainers. I am ok with it and I don’t want to be a typecast."

News18’s review of Varisu reads, “The writing is basic. There are enough whistle inducing dialogues for Vijay. He performs them with finesse. Talking about performances Vijay seems to be having fun. He looks comfortable and that is not a bad thing. Jayasudha, who plays his mother, is able to bring moments of tenderness to the otherwise loud moments that pepper the film. There’s another superstar in the film though - Rashmika Mandanna. Her role is not meaty enough for a female lead. However, she makes the best of what she has. Vijay and Mandanna lend themselves naturally to the screen when they appear together."

