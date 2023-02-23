Actress Rashmika Mandanna is living the dream! Not only is she attending the Milan Fashion Week but she also had K-drama and Thai drama fans’ attention when she shared a picture with two actors from the industries. In the wee hours of Thursday, Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was posing with South Korean actor Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong.

In the picture, Rashmika Mandanna stood in between both actors and they were seen posing with finger hearts. The actress was seen wearing a white outfit while the men looked dapper in black. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, “We the Asians" and tagged the stars.

For the unversed, Jung Il-woo has been a part of numerous K-dramas. These include The Moon Embracing The Sun, Diary Of A Night Watchman, Cinderella and the Four Knights, and Bossam: Steal the Fate. Meanwhile, Kanawut Traipipattanapong is known for shows such as TharnType: The Series, TharnType Season 2: 7 Years of Love and You Are My Make Up Artist. Watching Rashmika meet some of our favourite stars has us screaming with joy!

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film was released on OTT. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in the pipeline. The film marks the return of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

