Rashmika Mandanna, Not Alia Bhatt, in Talks For Jr NTR's Next Film. Details Inside

Roughly a month ago, it was reported that the makers of NTR30 approached Alia Bhatt to pair her with Jr NTR. However, the latest buzz is that the Bollywood diva has opted out of the project, and the makers are now in talks with Rashmika Mandanna to play the female lead in the film.

Reports claim that Alia Bhatt declined the offer after she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and wanted to take some time off to enjoy the phase.

While we still await official information, if the rumour turns out true, Rashmika and Jr NTR will be seen sharing the same screen space for the first time.

Rashmika does not have any immediate big-ticket movie lined up for release. The actress has two upcoming biggies in the pipeline, but both — Pushpa 2, and Thalapathy66 are yet to begin shooting.

Meanwhile, the makers of NTR30 are planning to wrap the shooting of the film at a brisk pace. It is known that if things go as planned, the shoot might even be completed by the end of this year.

For the unversed, written and directed by Kortala Siva, NTR30 will mark the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after their 2016 superhit movie together Janatha Garage. The commercial drama is touted to be mounted on a lavish scale. The action entertainer is backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the Yuvasudha Arts banner in collaboration with NTR Arts. S Thaman is composing the background score.

