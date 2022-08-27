Rashmika Mandanna Obliges with Fans’ Request for Selfies at Airport, Netizens Laud Her Simplicity and Humility

National crush and golden girl Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed by fans at the Mumbai Airport, as the actress came to the city to fulfill certain work commitments. Also known as Srivalli, Rashmika donned a sans makeup look, and opted for a simple kurti with jeans. As she made an entry through the airport, Rashmika was mobbed by a storm of fans who came to get a glimpse of the actress and click pictures with her.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video. In the video, Rashmika can be seen obliging fans and young kids who had come to meet her with pictures and selfies. Check it out here:

Fans lauded her humility and down-to-earth nature. One user commented, “She is adorable! So humble." Another wrote, “She is soo smiling positively". Another comment read, “People say that she does overacting but at least she’s being respectful to all and talking to everyone nicely and not showing unnecessary attitude."

Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan. She has also wrapped the shoot of Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika plays the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the dark thriller Animal. Sandeep Vanga’s second Hindi film after the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. The actress will also return as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise, where she was seen opposite Allu Arjun. It has been reported that the film will go on floors from the 3rd week of September, but Rashmika will join later.

