Rashmika Mandanna Overwhelmed by Forbes Title of Most Influential South Star: I feel Humbled and Thankful

Actress Rashmika Mandanna says she has been overwhelmed by the love she has received ever since she topped the Forbes list of ‘Most Influential Stars’ of south cinema. The south star achieved the feat this year. On being quizzed about the same, the actress expressed that she has been overwhelmed by the kind of love she has received ever since.

“I feel humbled and thankful. This is what I work for. The love is unlimited. I am only thankful and trying to stay grounded as well", Rashmika conveyed.

Rashmika has been juggling shootings with the promotions for her movie ‘Pushpa’. The ‘Dear Comrade’ actress who plays a native Chittoor woman in ‘Pushpa’, said that the makers had picked her for her familiarity with the language.

“My role in the movie is closer to reality. I worked hard for this movie. Especially the picturisation of songs was a bit difficult," Rashmika expressed.

She impressed the attendees of the Pushpa press meet in Mumbai recently. The actress arrived for the event in a dark green blouse with frills and matching lehenga with mirror work and dupatta.

As ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is all set to release in theatres Friday, Rashmika has been participating in back-to-back promotions in different cities across India. Helmed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ is a two-part movie, which also stars Fahad Faasil as a bad cop.

During the event, Rashmika performed the hook step to Pushpa song Saami Saami on the stage and everyone was floored by her forthcoming nature and bubbly vibes. The auditorium erupted with cheers and loud claps as Rashmika grooved on the stage. Her million dollar smile added more vibrancy to the event as all eyes stayed on her.

Rashmika is to appear in a couple of Bollywood movies, of which one is a movie alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

