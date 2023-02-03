Rashmika Mandanna Proposes to Her Fan in Viral Video; Vijay Deverakonda, Are You Listening?

A video of Rashmika Mandanna accidently proposing to a fan is going viral on the internet. In the viral video, a fan can be heard asking the Pushpa actress how to propose a girl in Telugu while she was posing for a selfie with another fan. Hearing the question, Rashmika smiles and can be seen asking the fan, “Ayee Hayeee… Kya baat hai… Koi Hai?"

The actress then spelled out the magical words in Telugu. To this, the fan replies, “Same to you." The unexpected reply from the fan left Rashmika in shock.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has joined Vijay Deverakonda on his family vacation in Dubai if a leaked picture from the exotic destination is to be believed. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Liger actor was on a happy vacay with his parents. A couple of pictures from the trip also surfaced online showing Vijay posing with his folks. However, a few hours after, a fan seemed to have spotted the rumoured lovebirds together out and about.

In a picture circulating online, Vijay was seen wearing the same outfit as he wore in the pictures with his family and exploring a mall while Rashmika was by his side. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the picture.

Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha a few months ago, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

