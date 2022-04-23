Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Cryptic Tweet on 'Kindness and Expiry Date'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry. She enjoys a huge fan following and never misses an opportunity to steal hearts. Now, Samantha is making HLs for her cryptic note on silence, ignorance, and kindness. The Yashoda actor tweeted, “Don’t ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, MY KINDNESS for weakness." Resharing her own tweet, Samantha wrote, “Kindness can have an expiry date."

This is the tweet, we are talking about:

Samantha’s tweet went viral in no time, and her fans and well-wishers started commenting on it as they got worried. Well, now, Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to her tweet. Rashmika wrote, “Word," with a power emoji.

Samantha too reacted to Rashmika’s response by dropping a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, a fan said, “All they want is your attention Sam please don’t give them they don’t deserve your attention ignore them and keep rising."

Samantha, who has three tattoos inked with her ex-husband’s name Naga Chaitanya, had earlier advised her fans never to get a tattoo.

On the work front, Samantha is ready for the release of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Kaadhal. The much-anticipated film with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be out on April 28.

Samantha is also likely to share the screen space with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s next. The project was launched recently in the presence of the Arjun Reddy star. And, if reports are to be believed, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and will have music rendered by Hridayam composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Samantha further has some exciting ventures lined up for release. These include the pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish and the mythological drama, Saakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar.

