Rashmika Mandanna Recalls First Meeting with Goodbye Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Was So Intimidated Because…’

Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye. The trailer of the film is already out, and the audience is already expecting an emotional story. Rashmika, who was in Delhi for one of the song launch of Goodbye, now opened up about the experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, and also added that she was ‘intimidated’ the first time she met him.

Talking to the media, Rashmika said, “The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all."

When asked about how it was to meet Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, the Pushpa actress said: “The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period."

Rashmika also added, “I am a sponge, so I absorb my co-star’s talents. The Rashmika from before Goodbye and after Goodbye is entirely different and Bachchan sir plays a huge part in it."

Rashmika also won hearts with her humility when she bowed and touched the stage before stepping on it. A video of the same was shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, and fans were in awe. One netizen commented, “What great culture and sanskar (teachings)… She was touching the stage before stepping ahead…" Another said, “Her etiquette." One comment read, “Wow she’s so gorgeous."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. The story of this film revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

