Rashmika Mandanna Removed from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Mission Majnu Actress Finally Reacts

The speculations of Sai Pallavi replacing Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule created a massive buzz on social media. However, later media reports suggested that Sai Pallavi is in talks for another character in the upcoming film. Now, Rashmika Mandanna’s latest social media update has debunked the rumours involving her being replaced in Sukumar’s directorial. Rashmika Mandanna, who knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence, on Monday, organized an impromptu ‘Ask Me Anything’ session to interact with fans on a personal level.

It was during the candid chat session that the actress clearly mentioned the names of some of her upcoming projects and the list included Pushpa 2. An inquisitive fan asked Rashmika about her ‘next movie update.’ The actress quickly responded, “4 and many more surprises coming your way. Varisu, Mission Majnu, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Animal,” she captioned a photo herself that saw her dazzling in a stunning saree while getting ready for an event.

Advertisement

Take a look at it here:

While Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Allu Arjun’s love interest Srivalli in the first instalment of the actioner, it appears that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the actor’s sister in the sequel film. As per a report by Siasat, filmmaker Sukumar will seemingly introduce a strong tribal girl character in Pushpa 2 and is considering Sai Pallavi to play the role. Her segment is about to be 20 minutes long, if the actress denies it, the makers are also considering Aishwarya Rajesh for the role.

Advertisement

It is important to note that the makers and Sai Pallavi have neither confirmed nor denied the report yet. The first instalment Pushpa: The Rise was released back in 2021, and depicted the rise of the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. It showcased how a low-wage labourer Pushpa rises up to dominate the smuggling syndicate by not only defeating goons but also picking up a fight with an egoistic police officer played by Fahadh Faasil.

Advertisement

In the much-awaited sequel, the makers will chronicle how Pushpa continues to rule the smuggling syndicate by defeating all odds thrown his way. The sequel is likely to hit the big screens this year but the release date hasn't been disclosed by the makers yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here